Severe storms with wind, hail and even tornadoes possible Thursday

(WOWK) — The WOWK viewing area faces about 36 hours of possible severe weather from very late Wednesday until about mid morning Friday.

The attention grabber is the risk for tornadoes which is listed by the Storm Prediction Center as a 5% chance. That means there’s a 5% chance of a reported tornado within 25 miles of any given spot within that area.

Tornado risk for Thursday

Even though this is a small chance it is still a chance. The risk for storms with rotating winds really takes place Thursday afternoon.

Before this tornado risk, The area could see a couple rounds of strong and possibly even severe thunderstorms. The main problems would be heavy rain and some possible embedded heavy winds.

Predictor model output for Thursday 3:15 a.m.

Localized flooding could also be a problem as we could see 2 inches of rain in some areas even before mid day Thursday.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Friday morning

The weather should quiet down from mid morning until mid day allowing heat to build back up. A cold front will then move through the area causing that potential for tornadoes and storms.

Predictor model output for 11:45 a.m. Thursday

There’s also the possibility of strong winds and hail with the storms. However, the storms should be more isolated as opposed to covering the entire area.

Predictor model output for 3:25 p.m. Thursday

By Thursday night, more widespread, leftover rain will move back into the area followed by colder air and we could even see snow in the high terrain of West Virginia and even a little bit of a rain snow mix in other areas by Friday morning.

Predictor model output for 7:10 a.m. Friday

Temperatures will drop significantly for Friday but the weekend looks very nice and the weather should remain nice well into next week.

Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get storm warnings including the StormTracker13 weather app. If there are tornado warnings we will interrupt our broadcast to bring you live coverage.

If a tornado warning is issued in your area, follow these guidelines

If a tornado warning is issued in your area, follow these guidelines

