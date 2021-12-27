Severe thunderstorm warning for northern parts of viewing area late Monday night

UPDATE: A second severe thunderstorm warning has been issued – this time just for Braxton County, WV until 10:45 p.m. There is still a chance for severe winds above 58 mph with the storm cell moving across Braxton County to the east.

Warning area issued by NWS Charleston late Monday night

(WOWK) A rare cold season severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern parts of the WOWK-TV viewing area before 10 p.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.

The warning was set to expire at 10:15 p.m. and the main concern was strong, gusty winds above 58 mph.

VIPIR Real Time Radar image from StormTracker 13 at 9:55 p.m. Monday

The storms were part of a broken line of showers and thunderstorms moving to the east at roughly 35 mph. You can track storms on VIPIR Real Time Radar here. There have been no damage reports at this point and the wind strength is radar indicated.

The unseasonably warm and humid air adds energy needed for strong storms. Not much, if any lightning is present which does complicate calling it a thunderstorm, however the indicated winds are estimated to be strong enough to be called a severe thunderstorm by NWS.

As the week goes on, there could be more rounds of strong storms, especially Wednesday night.

