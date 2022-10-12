CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region.

At this time, all active weather alerts for Wednesday, Oct. 12, have expired.

Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason and Lawrence counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams counties in Ohio and Mason, Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.

For the latest severe weather alerts, visit the StormTracker13 alerts page.