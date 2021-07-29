Severe thunderstorm watch for portions of the area until late Thursday

(WOWK) — The northern parts of the WOWK-TV viewing area in Ohio are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Thursday. Remember a *watch* means that conditions are right for severe storms.

Severe thunderstorm watch area until 10 p.m. Thursday covering parts of Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland

The watch text reads as follows:

Thunderstorms are developing along a weak front stretching across central Ohio into western Pennsylvania. Those storms will spread southward this afternoon and early evening, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail." -- NWS SPC

Much of the area is in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms through the night, and should generally see scattered, strong thunderstorms with possible damaging winds as the top risk.

Areas of severe storm potential Thursday

The chance of tornadoes is low but is not zero so make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings if they are issued.

Also you can find county-by-county info on the watch and any other warnings or advisories right here any time:

Stay tuned for more updates through the evening right here on WOWK 13.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.