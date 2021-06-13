Severe thunderstorm watch for Sunday afternoon and evening

(WOWK) — Parts of the WOWK-TV viewing area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7:00 p.m.

Sunday’s first severe thunderstorm watch for the northern half of the area until 7:00 p.m. Sunday

At 1:00 p.m. storms we beginning to develop across Ohio and are expected to move south into West Virginia. More watches may be needed as the day unfolds.

The main risk is strong wind gusts above 58 mph and there is also a chance for some hail.

If storms pass over the same area repetitively, we could see pockets of flash flooding as well.

