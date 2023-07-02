(WOWK) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of the WOWK-13 viewing area. StormTracker 13 meteorologists are anticipating the strongest cells to move through starting at 8pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The main hazard to look out for in our area will be damaging winds. Hail will also be possible in the strongest cells. There is a low risk for Tornadoes in our western counties.

Tonight’s Severe Weather Outlook

Tonight’s Tornado Risk

Tonight’s Hail Risk

Tonight’s Damaging Wind Risk

The watch is set to expire at midnight tonight.

