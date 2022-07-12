UPDATE (3:28 p.m.) A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following areas: Mason, Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Jackson Counties in West Virginia until 3:45 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large portion of the 13 News viewing area including much of Southern West Virginia and Southeastern Kentucky until 10:00 p.m.

The following areas will be affected:

Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Nicholas, Roane, Taylor, Webster, Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties of West Virginia.

Remember a watch means that conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to form.

Strong, potentially damaging winds are possible with the storms as well as frequent lightning and heavy downpours. They may be brief flooding on city streets or in poor drainage areas.

For the latest updates, please visit the Stormtracker 13 Weather Alerts page.