Severe thunderstorms expected across area this afternoon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Severe thunderstorms are expected across the WOWK 13 News viewing area Monday afternoon through the early evening. The entire area has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM on Monday, June 24th, 2019. A watch means that conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to form in or near the Watch area.

The StormTracker 13 Meteorologists expect individual strong to severe storms to start in the middle of the afternoon to be followed by a few lines of strong to severe storms by early evening. Weather should calm significantly before midnight.

Severe wind gusts above 60 mph are quite possible with these storms as well as the potential for large hail, frequent lightning and even an isolated tornado.

This is part of a larger weather system that will press through and leave our area much drier and warmer in the days to come.

