Severe thunderstorms in Eastern Kentucky Thursday night, storms still possible elsewhere until late night

(WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Johnson County, Kentucky in the 13 News viewing area on Thursday night. The warning runs until 9:30 p.m.
The severe part of the storm should move north of Paintsville although that area should also see rain.
Earlier in the night, a strong storm moved over Carter County, Kentucky and the storm had some rotation but the winds were not strong and no reports of severe weather were found.
