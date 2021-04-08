Countdown to Tax Day
Severe thunderstorms in Eastern Kentucky Thursday night, storms still possible elsewhere until late night

Weather

SEVERE WEATHER RED_1547847234667.png.jpg

(WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Johnson County, Kentucky in the 13 News viewing area on Thursday night. The warning runs until 9:30 p.m.

VIPIR Radar showing a severe storm moving toward Johnson County, Kentucky Thursday night

The severe part of the storm should move north of Paintsville although that area should also see rain.

Large hail detected west of Johnson County at 8:45 p.m. Thursday

Severe thunderstorm warned areas Thursday night in the yellow polygons

Earlier in the night, a strong storm moved over Carter County, Kentucky and the storm had some rotation but the winds were not strong and no reports of severe weather were found.

Strong storm as it moved over Olive Hill, Kentucky in Carter County before 8 p.m. Thursday. Photo: Amy Lynn via Facebook
Low clouds from strong storm in Grayson, Kentucky in Carter County around 8 p.m. Thursday. Photo from Jeff Winter via Facebook

