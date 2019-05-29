Severe thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Severe thunderstorm watch until 7pm May 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the WOWK Stormtracker 13 viewing area effective this Wednesday from 11:50 AM until 7:00 PM.

Primary threats include scattered, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

A line of storms approaching the Ohio River will likely maintain or increase in intensity this afternoon, and other more isolated storm development will be possible across West Virginia. The storm environment favors organized clusters and perhaps some supercell structures capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.