Severe thunderstorms roll across area Monday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several strong storms have moved through the WOWK-TV viewing area Monday night with strong winds, some small reports of damage, frequent lightning and some power outages.

More than 1,100 customers were left in the dark after the storms swept the area, with the bulk of the outages in Mason and Putnam counties.

Viewer submitted photo of wind damage in Southside, WV taken by Robert Sizemore

The storms developed with the first warning for Lawrence County, Ohio and surrounding areas before 8 p.m. Wind damage had been reported with those cells previously in the northern part of Scioto County.

First severe thunderstorm warning Monday night before 8:00 p.m.

Those storm cells continued to the east and once again caused some strong winds as they pushed across Putnam into Jackson and Kanawha counties.

Second severe thunderstorm warning Monday night before 9:00 p.m.

The storms formed from tall cumulonimbus clouds and the heavy rain within them falling rapidly toward the ground caused strong winds to rush out along and ahead of the storms according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists.

Before damaging wind storms hit the Southside, WV area from Robert Sizemore

The leading edge of the storm coming through at sunset with moisture-rich clouds and the low sun angle made for dramatic sky scenes across the area, captured and shared by some WOWK viewers.

Sky before the storm in Milton from Judy Fisher

Chassidy and Rick Miles send this view from Waverly, OH

Tiffany Cooper saw this shelf cloud in Portsmouth

Samantha Hodges shows the dark skies in Teays Valley Monday night.

A few more scattered storms are expected overnight and more storms are likely on Tuesday. Most should stay below severe limits but the height the clouds can gain can mean strong gusts as the rain comes down to the ground. Stay ahead of the storms with the StormTracker 13 app which you can find here for free. Enable notifications and location services on the app and in the SafT-Net-Alert section of the app, please enable all alert types and you’ll be ahead of the storm.