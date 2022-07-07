CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Storms came through Wednesday evening hitting northeast Kentucky, southern Ohio, and parts of southern West Virginia.

In Huntington, West Virginia, the winds knocked down powerlines and multiple trees, including one that blocked part of I-64 Westbound for several hours.

The high-power winds and rainfall also caused multiple power outages. Areas in southern Ohio also reported trees and powerlines down leaving more than 1,000 homes without power.

In Kentucky, as of 9 p.m., more than 500 homes in Greenup and Boyd counties were also left without power. In West Virginia, many neighborhoods from Cabell to Kanawha County were dealing with these same issues in addition to some flash flooding.

Along Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes, the creek rose above the roadway. Neighbors say this area frequently floods but they’ve never seen it get quite this high before.

“The whole street flooding like it did today is not normal,” says local resident Meghan Chill. Chill and her family say they watched as multiple cars tried to cross the road, submerged by water. She says four did not make it across and had to be towed out.

Several other neighbors were also searching through the water for lost items that floated away from their homes.

However, not everyone was against this weather. Local ducks were enjoying the time in the rain and playing in the water.

As crews work to clear debris from the roads and repair powerlines, officials are urging anyone traveling these roads to avoid areas with high water and not attempt to cross.