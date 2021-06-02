Severe weather drought? Area in a long period of no severe thunderstorm warnings

(WOWK) — If you thought it has been a very quiet Spring severe weather season in our area, you are correct. A tweet from the National Weather Service Charleston office reminded us of this.
Here’s a look at the number of days since the last severe thunderstorm warning per coverage area by National Weather Service office:
Here’s a look at the number of days since the last tornado warning per coverage area by National Weather Service office:
Why has it been so quiet? Basically because our area has been in a zone where the collisions of warm and cold air haven’t been very strong.
The pattern we saw for much of the end of May had a fairly strong high pressure center known as the subtropical high move over the area. That high pressure traditionally sits off the East Coast of the United States, but it worked its way to the west, keeping a lid on storms in our area.
Severe storms have traditionally formed in those sharp transition zones between warm and cool air masses which is what we have seen across the Plains and the Deep South this spring.
Severe storms tend to form locally in our area in summer by growing to such a size that when they collapse there is a strong gust of wind that hits the ground or by large severe storm complexes that move in generally from the west during the hot season.
Ironically, there is a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday thanks to a stalled front nearby.
The main risk Thursday would be strong to severe wind gust within thunderstorms.
