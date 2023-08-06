(WOWK) – We had nice weather for Saturday, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict strong thunderstorms will be moving through Sunday night and Monday.

Severe Storm Outlook

Tornado Outlook

Damaging Winds Outlook

Severe weather is expected at the start of the work week. The Strongest storms will move in Monday afternoon. We will see tornado risk across the region, but the main storm threat will be damaging winds. Be prepared for strong storms to start out the work week.

Predictor Snapshot 4AM Monday

Predictor Snapshot 7:30AM Monday

Predictor Snapshot 12PM Monday

Predictor Snapshot 3PM Monday

Predictor Snapshot 7:30PM Monday

Use the slideshow above as a guide to when the rain and thunderstorms will move into your area. Gusty rain showers and thunderstorms will start around 3-4AM tomorrow morning. While rain chances will be more widespread for the morning, the strongest storm cells will form during the afternoon hours. The severe weather potential will leave the region by the end of the evening hours Monday.

