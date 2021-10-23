Severe weather possible Monday, including risk for brief tornado or two

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A dynamic storm system Monday will pose the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado or two.

Much of our region is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. The timing of this will be during the late afternoon into the early evening, as a strong cold front crosses through the region.

  • Storms are not expected to be severe during the morning and early afternoon.
  • By the late afternoon, rogue showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of a strong cold front.
  • These storms could quickly become severe with abundant wind energy available, briefly capable of producing tornadoes before combining into one line of storms.
  • Storms will head out by late Monday evening, resulting in cooler weather for Tuesday.

Storms will initially be a bit rogue in nature and will briefly be capable of producing a brief tornado, along with heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Those storms will combine into one main line of storms by the evening, which will be capable of strong wind gusts as it passes through, as shown above on Predictor.

Some details still need to be ironed out in this forecast and we’ll be sure to keep you up to date with the latest on what you can expect in your neighborhood.

