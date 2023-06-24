(WOWK) – Storm chances have carried into the weekend, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict potential severe weather Sunday night.

Severe Weather Outlook For Sunday

Most of the WOWK 13 viewing area will be under a slight risk (2 out 5) for severe thunderstorms Sunday evening moving into Monday morning.

Below is the most recent predictor run for this fast-moving system.

Predictor Snapshot Monday 12:30 AM

Predictor Snapshot Monday 2:35 AM

Current model runs are still inconsistent with the timing and location of the storms, but the strongest thunderstorms will tend the west. This cold front will blast through overnight. Anticipate chances for storms starting by 11pm Sunday.

Damaging Wind Risk Sunday

The main threats we will be facing are high wind gusts of 30+ mph, and hail.

Tornado Risk Sunday

The western edge of our viewing area will be under a low risk for tornadoes Sunday night.

In severe weather situations it is important to not panic and be prepared.

For the latest updates on severe weather situations in our area download the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking on the link below!