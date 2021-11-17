Sharply colder and a sneak peek at Thanksgiving

(WOWK) — Highs on Wednesday were 18 degrees above the normal high of 56 and the skies were filled with sunshine. The highs for Wednesday afternoon are shown below.

Those kinds of warm temperatures are nowhere to be seen in the days ahead. A strong cold front with rain and strong winds will roll in. The winds will gust ahead of the front to as high as 30 mph early Thursday.

Predictor model output for wind gusts early Thursday morning

Temperatures will be at their warmest early on Thursday reaching highs around 58 to 60 before falling as soon as late morning.

Predictor model output for temperatures Thursday morning

Winds will drop substantially but gusts could still be in the 20 mph range from late afternoon to early evening.

Predictor model output for wind gusts early Thursday evening

Even as the sun goes down, many locations will already be in the upper 30s. A major shift in just 24 hours.

Things settle down but remain cool on Friday with temperatures in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving is next week and there travel volume is expected to be heavy. Temperatures on balance look to be below normal for the week.

Temperature outlook for next Tues-Sat

As for Thanksgiving, the very early models show clouds in the region and the chance of a shower late in the evening or overnight into Black Friday.

Early model output for Thanksgiving evening November 25, 2021

Temperatures on Thanksgiving as of a very early look at the holiday look to run in the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Model output for highs on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day

