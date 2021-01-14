Short-lived sunshine to be replaced by snow showers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Enjoy the sunshine in the tri-state Thursday because big changes are looming for the end of the work week and into the weekend!

High temperatures today will climb toward 50 degrees in many locations and with an abundance of sunshine, it’s going to feel rather fine outside! It would be a good day to take care of any outdoor work you might have!

The sunshine is short-lived and will be confined to Thursday, as a strong cold front will approach the the Scioto River Valley by early Friday morning. This will begin as some thickening clouds from west to east, followed by rain with the front pushing through.

I am expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain across the tri-state but the more prominent change will be the drop in temperatures.

We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 50s in many locations Thursday and after a brief climb into the lower to middle 40s Friday, temperatures will drop during the afternoon. By sunset Friday, we’ll see rain showers begin transitioning over to snow showers.

Those snow showers will linger into Saturday and even lightly into Sunday. Some of the showers will be squall-like and could drop a brief grassy coating in the lowlands. In general though, travel issues are not expected to be significantly impaired in the lowlands.

The mountains of West Virginia will cash in certainly on several inches of snow at the highest peaks. This will be the only area where a real accumulation of snow is expected but even on the I-79 corridor, we could have a few isolated hilltops see around 2 inches total of snow. That will be a rare sight though, with most of us seeing far less than that.

More chances for some light snow will be possible in the upcoming couple of weeks. We’ll keep a close eye on it for you in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!

