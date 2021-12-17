Shower chances to persist through the first half of the weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rain showers will pick up a bit in intensity this afternoon with a warm front scooting up to the north. In general, between this afternoon and Saturday, most of us will pick up between a 1/2 inch and 1 inch of new rainfall.

When the warm front lifts up north tonight, temperatures will warm up quickly. Saturday’s highs will be all the way up into the upper 60s and low 70s. But a cold front will push through late Saturday with a few gusty showers, which will drop temperatures all the way back into the 30s for highs – a huge change!