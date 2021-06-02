Showers today and thunderstorms move in on Thursday

(WOWK) – Rain showers and clouds are keeping our temperatures in check today and many of us should be happy about that. The weekend will be much warmer for sure!

The rain showers today are trying as best they can to pan out. They will, for the most part, but drier air over our region is prohibiting the really good rain from falling.

For the rest of the day, we’re looking at a few more light showers that carry over into the evening. Here’s a look at Predictor for today…tomorrow is down below.

Thursday will be a day where we have on and off showers and thunderstorms. We’re not expecting any of the storms to reach severe levels but they will provide some lightning, brief heavy rain and a gust of wind.

Rain totals over the next 2 days should not be anything of grand concern. These can be handled well by the area creeks, streams and rivers. But the one great thing about the showers and clouds are the temperatures being held down. By Sunday we’ll be back at 90!