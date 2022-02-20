KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The threat for flooding unfortunately is returning to the Tri-State, where at least a couple of inches of rain is possible through the week.

It’s a beautiful Monday day in the Tri-State, with high temperatures moving all the way up into the middle to upper 60s!

Enjoy this sensational weather because this is where the weather goes downhill – on the next day.

Rain will arrive in two heavy bursts next week, one on Tuesday and another on Thursday.

Rain will be widespread by the afternoon on Tuesday with a storm system approaching to our west. That front will cross Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing in cooler temperatures for Wednesday afternoon.

The front will then lift back north Thursday morning into the evening hours before finally scooting away to the east by Friday morning.

This setup has the potential to cause some more flooding concerns, especially considering that we are still experiencing issues in this department right now in parts of Ohio.

For next week, a general 2 to 3 inches of rain will be expected from Tuesday through Friday morning, which leads me to think we’ll have some issues to contend with during that timeframe in terms of high water potential.

In addition, you combine that kind of rainfall with with how wet it’s been so far in 2022 – we’re about 3 inches above average for the year – and it makes it that much easier for runoff issues to arise.

Once the front crosses on Friday, we’ll see the return of Old Man Winter! Some signs point to perhaps a brief burst of snow next weekend? We’ll continue to monitor ahead!