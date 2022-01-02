Significant snow expected for parts of Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready, there is snow on the way and some of us are going to cash in on some impressive snowfall totals!

A strengthening area of low pressure over the Carolinas has nudged north slightly than originally forecast, putting our region in line to pick up some wet snow!

Watch how the storm develops on Predictor. We’re fine until the mid-evening hours Sunday, where the snow sets up and stays in the area until early Monday morning. The snow will fall the heaviest the farther south you live. Folks north and west of the Ohio River won’t see anything more than a few flakes, but the snowfall accumulation gradient is very steep as you head southeast. Parts of northern Kanawha County may pick up only a few flakes while the southern part of the county may pick up a few inches!

Snowfall forecast is shown below through Monday morning and takes into account very warm ground temperatures as well as initial heavy and wet snow:

Travel will not be compromised north of the US-33 corridor or north and west of the Ohio River. However, conditions will become more slick as you head south, particularly in the WV coalfields and in eastern Kentucky where the heaviest snow is expected to accumulate in our region. The snow will be out of here by mid-morning Monday and it’ll be a very cold day, with highs only in the 30s!