(WOWK) – We are in the height of ski season, and with the recent snowfall Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict excellent skiing weather.

Sunday, and Monday conditions for Snowshoe, West Virginia

Sunday will be a bright and sunny day. We will not see any snow or rain showers for Sunday, but some evening rain chances will sneak in for the end of the day Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s in the mountains, but for those of us who will stay in the valleys, highs will reach the low 40s. Monday will be warmer, and a warming trend will continue into the start of next week.

