Slick roads at times this weekend – see when and where

(WOWK) A winter storm watch has been issued mainly for the higher terrain and eastern panhandle of West Virginia for snow and ice coming toward the region late Saturday into Sunday.

Winter storm watch counties shown in blue for the anticipated weekend storm system

Another way of looking at the weather situation is to simply look at the time frame when driving will be slick. The snow or ice risk is greatest north of I-64 late Saturday night and then again north of I-64 into the higher terrain east of I-79 late Sunday night.

The snow model output for the storm may not be very useful overall. Even though we may see this kind of snow mainly on Saturday night, it will also melt on Sunday when temperatures warm into the 40s. So what you see on the models won’t be there long in reality. Predictor clearly shows a lack of snow from Huntington-Charleston to the south. What stands out is the Greenbrier Valley and Allegheny Mountain snow totals. Plenty to be expected there which is why they have the winter storm watch.

Predictor model snow output by Sunday evening – remember the snow WILL melt a great deal

There is a potential for some freezing rain in the mix, in particular for the areas on the eastern side of the WOWK viewing area Sunday evening before a change into snow.

Predictor model output for freezing rain Sunday

There is a chance of sleet falling in particular on Saturday night. Amounts are expected to be very light but if sleet increases, then snow amounts would be lessened.

Predictor weather model output for sleet over the weekend

