Slick travel expected in parts of tri-state Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Old Man Winter is back in action early Sunday morning, as an area of low pressure will cause the snow to fly once again in the tri-state.

I think we’ll be pretty quiet until the early morning hours of Sunday. By just after midnight, we’ll see rain showers pushing into the area from the southwest, which will transition to snow area-wide by 3 a.m.

We’ll see a brief period of steady snow from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., which will cause some slick roadways, especially the farther southeast you are. Then, we’ll see the snow lighten up and should be just about out of the region by the noontime hour. We might even see some sunshine in the afternoon.

The slickest period on the roadways will be just before sunrise on Sunday.

Areas down in the Greenbrier River Valley could approach 6 inches in a few isolated spots, but most locations will be lower than that, especially in our region. Check out how this storm moves through the region in the slideshow on Predictor below:

It’s not a big snow in our northwestern counties – if you’re north and/or west of the Ohio River, it’s not a big deal. But south and east of Charleston, the snow begins to accumulate! I think even in the capitol city, a slushy inch of snow with the hilltops around 2 inches is a good bet.

The heaviest snow will fall in southeastern West Virginia.

Then, once this storm heads out, all eyes will be on midweek for the potential for more snow in the tri-state!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.