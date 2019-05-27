Slideshow: Historic Hail Slams West Virginia

A volatile storm setup thanks to a very large ridge of high pressure resulted in historic hail falling across West Virginia this past week.

The largest hailstone, a 4.25″ diameter stone in the New Hope area of Kanawha County is officially the second largest hailstone ever recorded in the Mountain State, only behind the 4.5″ diameter record-holder in Welch, WV in McDowell County, which took place in 1980.

Many areas of eastern Kanawha County saw egg to baseball-sized hail, including in the Aaron’s Fork, Frame, Elkview, Pinch, and Dutch Ridge areas. Our exclusive hail swath product displays the bullseye of the largest hail over Blue Creek and the Aaron’s Fork areas.

As a result, numerous hail reports came in, and we received a lot of photos from viewers, which is why we made this slideshow to easily show all of the large hail that fell in our region. The official storm reports map from the storm are shown below, and all of the reports can be read here.