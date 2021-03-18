Slideshow: Large hail rocks tri-state

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We have experienced some VERY large hail falling across parts of the tri-state this evening! Below is a slideshow of some of the photos we have received this evening.

Tonda Mitchell – Myrtle, WV

Ginger Adams

Aarika Stanley – Gallipolis, OH

Angie Dawn

Barb Adkins – Barboursville, WV

Bekah Maynard – Kermit, WV

Mary Reed Runyon – Hatfield, KY

Megan Hatfield – Hamlin, WV

Shauna Hager – Harts, WV

Sissy Km – Martin County, KY

Teresa Perdue – Boone County, WV

The severe weather threat is over but flash flooding is still a concern through the evening hours. Dry weather is expected from sunrise Friday through the weekend!