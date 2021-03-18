Slideshow: Large hail rocks tri-state

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We have experienced some VERY large hail falling across parts of the tri-state this evening! Below is a slideshow of some of the photos we have received this evening.
The severe weather threat is over but flash flooding is still a concern through the evening hours. Dry weather is expected from sunrise Friday through the weekend!
