Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Slideshow: Large hail rocks tri-state

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We have experienced some VERY large hail falling across parts of the tri-state this evening! Below is a slideshow of some of the photos we have received this evening.

  • Tonda Mitchell – Myrtle, WV
  • Tonda Mitchell – Myrtle, WV
  • Ginger Adams
  • Aarika Stanley – Gallipolis, OH
  • Angie Dawn
  • Barb Adkins – Barboursville, WV
  • Bekah Maynard – Kermit, WV
  • Ginger Adams
  • Mary Reed Runyon – Hatfield, KY
  • Megan Hatfield – Hamlin, WV
  • Megan Hatfield – Hamlin, WV
  • Shauna Hager – Harts, WV
  • Sissy Km – Martin County, KY
  • Teresa Perdue – Boone County, WV

The severe weather threat is over but flash flooding is still a concern through the evening hours. Dry weather is expected from sunrise Friday through the weekend!

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS