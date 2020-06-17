Slow moving system means more showers rest of the week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A slow moving area of low pressure continues to bring lots of Atlantic moisture into the WOWK viewing area, causing even more rounds of rain and this trend remains on track until the end of the work week.

As forecasted by the StormTracker 13 meteorologists, this upper level low pressure center passed by our area, went out toward the eastern seacoast of the Carolinas and now is looping back toward our area with more unsettled weather and more showers. Luckily, the rain has been light to moderate and not as intense as the flooding rains of last weekend.

Projected position of upper level low Thursday June 18, 2020

The system is expected to move to the north and east as a process late Friday into Saturday, taking with it the increased chances of rain for most of us.

By Saturday and Sunday the heat will jump up well into the 80s and there will still be a small chance for some pop up showers and storms but these are not expected to cover much of the area.

Model output for afternoon temperatures Saturday June 20, 2020

Next week the weather returns to more of a west-to-east setup with the new chances of rain picking up on Tuesday. We are entering a season where fronts tend to create showers and storms but do not change the temperatures much the following day.

Summer officially begins 5:43 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will definitely feel like summer, topping out in the mid and upper 80s this weekend.