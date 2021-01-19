Small snow showers to start a cooler Wednesday

(WOWK) – Small areas of snow showers will develop even a few hours before sunrise in the area on Wednesday morning but accumulations are expected to be light.

Predictor weather model output showing snow at 6:00 a.m.

A fast moving disturbance passes through the region in the first half of Wednesday, opening the door to spotty snow showers and a few “streamer bands” of snow off of the Great Lakes.

Predictor weather model output showing snow at 9:00 a.m.

There could be a few areas where visibility is briefly lower within the small pockets of snow showers between about 6 a.m. and shortly after 9 a.m. but then things just look mostly cloudy after that. Roads could briefly be slick in spots as the snow is falling.

Predictor weather model output showing snow gone at noon.

The snow should conclude before noon and we have a cooler day in store with high temperatures only in the 30s. Snow amounts in the lowlands should be light to no measurable new accumulation while the high terrain could tack on an extra half inch to an inch and a half. Again, roads could briefly be wet to slick even with no accumulation.

Predictor snow forecast for remaining snow from Tuesday night through Thursday evening

Because of the extra accumulation in the high terrain, there are still winter weather advisories in effect for those high mountain areas through the early part of Wednesday afternoon. Drive with caution if you plan to travel in those areas.

Get the StormTracker 13 weather app so you will know what to expect from the weather any time. The app is free and you can find it right here

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.