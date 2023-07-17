(WOWK) – We are seeing a smoky start to the work week as Canadian wildfires continue to burn. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that the smoky conditions will persist through the summer.

Air Quality Map Classification meanings

The Canadian wildfire smoke is creating poor air quality conditions in our area. The West Virginia Department of Enviornmental Protection recommends that older people, and people who suffer from asthma should avoid strenuous outdoor activities while the region is seeing poor air quality.

Tuesday Air Quality Forecast

The rainy and stormy weather will at least help mix some of the smoke out of the atmosphere. With all of the rain expected this week air quality conditions look to improve over the next few days.

Smoke Coverage Map

The wildfire smoke is not just affecting Appalachia, but most of the United States. While most of the Canadian wildfires are contained, it will most likely take fall and wintertime storms to fully put out these fires.

