Smoke leads to air quality issues Tuesday into Wednesday

(WOWK) — Our region doesn’t often deal in air quality issues but Tuesday saw air quality listed as Moderate (yellow area below) and “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (orange area below).

Air quality Tuesday evening

The air quality has been diminished by smoke coming in from wild fires in parts of Canada. See the map below for the smoke source region where you see the red dots northeast of Winnipeg.

Smoke and fire detection map Tuesday evening.

Exclusive StormTracker 13 smoke movement modeling allows us to show you where the smoke will be and the amounts will actually increase for many of us by Wednesday morning.

Predictor smoke model output for Wednesday morning

That means the air quality may be lessened farther south as the day goes on Wednesday. Below is the forecast map of air quality for the region.

Forecast air quality map for Wednesday afternoon

The Air Quality Index ratings range from good to hazardous and the numbers and colors are designed to help people plan their outdoor activities based on their health background.

It appears the smoke will thin out a good bit by Thursday in the region.

It appears the smoke will thin out a good bit by Thursday in the region.

