Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A low pressure system crossing the tri-state will provide a chance for snow for parts of the region, as well as the threat for heavy rainfall through early Tuesday, which will likely cause some localized high water issues.

The National Weather Service has issued both a *Winter Weather Advisory* from 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday and a *Flood Watch* from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties generally north of the US-33 corridor and the West Virginia mountains, as well as a Flood Watch for the majority of our region. Heavy rainfall is expected Monday into Tuesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties generally north of the US-33 corridor, as well as over into the West Virginia mountains, where temperatures are colder. Rain that will be moving in from the southwest tonight will move into that cold air and likely switch to snow for areas especially along the US-50 corridor in north-central West Virginia and southern Ohio. There is quite the intense band of snow already setting up in parts of Indiana and Illinois, which will spread east during the evening hours.

The area of low pressure shown above over Arkansas is the main culprit behind both a wintry weather threat, as well as a flood threat Monday into early Tuesday.

If you live south of the I-64 corridor, precipitation falling will remain rain throughout this storm system. The only areas that will get in on an accumulating snow will be across the northern stretches of our region north of US-33, as well as the mountains.













Check our Predictor above – the precipitation is snow for places like Parkersburg, Athens, Jackson, and Ravenswood during the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday. By the morning hours, warm air will move in and convert all of the snow into rain. The heaviest of this rain will likely fall from Charleston south to Beckley and then east toward Summersville, as the steady rains move from southwest to northeast over the same grounds. We won’t see the rain letting up until early Tuesday morning.

Snow chances are best north of the US-33 corridor and over the West Virginia mountains.

The best chance for snow will be well north of the I-64 corridor – mainly across the US-50 corridor from Clarksburg west to Parkersburg and then farther west into south central Ohio, where a quick wet couple of inches of snow will be possible during the early morning hours of Monday, which will likely cause some lick driving conditions. Forecast snowfall amounts are shown below. Notice that once you are south of US-33, the chances for snow accumulation drop dramatically to near nothing.

Snowfall totals will be held to north central West Virginia and southern Ohio.

The bigger threat for Monday into Tuesday will be the high water threat, as rain being amplified by frontal forcing will create a narrow band of moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of eastern Kentucky and central West Virginia. A *Slight Risk* has been issued for flooding for most of the region during the day Monday.

Most of the region is under a *Slight Risk* for flooding Monday.

The heaviest of the rain will fall Monday night into Tuesday before the rain ends on Tuesday morning, as shown above in Predictor. In general, a solid 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected for areas south of the US-33 corridor, which is certainly enough water to cause some localized high water issues. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall across the hilltops region of Nicholas, Clay, and Webster counties, where closer to three inches of rain is possible.

Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches are possible between now and Tuesday morning.

The good news is that once this area of low pressure rolls through and we see the end of the showers Tuesday, that's likely our last shot of precipitation through Christmas, as a significant dry pattern looks to take grip over the region for the next several days.