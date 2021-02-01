Snow and ice cause dozens of delays, reported wrecks and will slow Tuesday morning commute

(WOWK) – The first night of February brings light snow but the road conditions have turned exceptionally slushy, icy and slick and will remain that way overnight according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists.

Already, dozens of school districts have posted 2 hour delays and a few localities have called for a snow day Tuesday. You can follow the growing list right here.

Predictor model projected snow totals

While the potential of deep snow is small, it’s the small amount of snow falling on wet roads as they freeze up that is making the roads so hazardous.

Winter weather advisories through early Tuesday in the purple shaded areas – dark purple areas are winter storm warnings to the north

More counties have been added into the winter weather advisory for slick travel Monday night through Tuesday morning. Several wrecks were reported in Kanawha County alonee:

⚠ Metro 911 is receiving several reports of accidents throughout Kanawha County. Limit travel this evening and expect slick roadways. Keep distance between other vehicles and lower your speed. — Metro 911 (@KanawhaCoAlerts) February 2, 2021

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach close to 32 degrees but the road temperature will be slightly higher so melting is expected to take place after about mid morning. Snow will slowly move east and taper off in the West Virginia high terrain after lunch time Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon looks cold and mostly cloudy so driving will be a far easier task.

