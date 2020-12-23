Snow aside, bitterly cold air blast arrives just in time for Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While forecast models continue to struggle with the idea of who sees the most snow from the coming cold snap, the temperature and the cold itself is worthy of pre-storm attention and some planning.

What is highly predictable is that a cold front will move through the area as heavy rain changes to heavy snow for several hours on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Models have been having issue with how much snow each region will see. Traditionally, even if the cold air catches the moisture, the snow amounts are usually quite low due to warmer ground temperatures. Our exclusive road surface temperature model shows us that the concrete and asphalt will stay warmer than freezing until late at night. However there should be ample moisture on the roads to cause issues with a flash freeze, making road conditions slick late at night.

The dramatic change comes with strong winds as well with gusts possibly at or above 30 miles per hour for the first half of the day and drop off a bit in the evening.

Along with some strong winds comes a sharp wind chill. Look for a sharp temperature drop from about 50 degrees early in the day to about 17 overnight but it will feel much colder. By the night time it should feel like the teens and by Friday morning it should feel like the single digits.

People who plan to spend any amount of time outside need to bundle up against such harshly cold conditions.

As cars go over snowy and wet roads and the temperatures drop, the wet areas freeze over and we could face black ice on roads, which is hard to see and is dangerous to drive on.

What is very clear is that rain will change to snow and roads can get very slick late Thursday night which is Christmas Eve so plan accordingly so you can stay safe.

The highs on Christmas Day are the lowest of the season to date. There is a slight warmup of sorts for Saturday. Normal highs should be in the mid 40s. Play it safe with how you dress and how you heat your home as well.

