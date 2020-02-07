Snow continues to fall across the tri-state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Winter weather advisories are still in effect in some areas of the tri-state. Flurries will continue in the afternoon for most of us, including some mountain snow showers. Light snow showers should begin to taper off as the snow transitions to the mountains of West Virginia. These will be light in nature and the clouds will start to break up a bit.

Here is a look at the latest on the winter weather as of noon with our team coverage. For some, the winter commute was compounded with a major freeway shutdown as crews continue repairs to the Nitro-St.Albans bridge on I-64 eastbound. There is still no word on when the bridge will reopen.

The roads on I-64 are doing better than earlier this morning, as the tri-state area was covered in snow. Many tractor-trailers pulled over to the side of the road this morning as they waited for conditions to improve.

The first snow of the year started with a tractor-trailer rollover on mile-marker 8 of I-64. Dispatchers say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, causing cars and semis to be diverted through Hal Greer Boulevard. The rollover would be one of the many accidents of the day.

Roads are beginning to clear in some areas such as Ripley, West Virginia, where the snow came down quickly, creating a winter wonderland and covering roads this morning. However, police are reminding drivers to slow down as the thick, heavy snows has made some roads wet and slushy.

