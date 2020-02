Snow day FINALLY arrives for everyone with some impressive totals!

Mother Nature took her snow broom and swept it across southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and she cleaned house! Snow totals were impressive too.

Generally, there was a good stripe of snow from Greenup, KY along the Ohio River to Parkersburg and either side of that line we saw totals of 3 to 4 inches!

The storm system finally arrived bringing a winter blanket to everyone. It was like your Christmas gift you wished for…that got lost in the mail. It has made its appearance and we’re the benefactors.

We still have snow squalls possible through the afternoon and early evening. Then a warmup through the weekend with a sprinkle or flurry on Saturday afternoon briefly. Rain will return next week!

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0700 AM SNOW 1 ESE PENNSBORO 39.27N 80.96W 02/07/2020 M2.0 INCH RITCHIE WV COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0700 AM SNOW 1 WSW HUNTINGTON 38.41N 82.44W 02/07/2020 M1.0 INCH CABELL WV COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0700 AM SNOW 6 NE WEST UNION 39.35N 80.69W 02/07/2020 M1.4 INCH DODDRIDGE WV COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0700 AM SNOW 1 ESE PENNSBORO 39.27N 80.96W 02/07/2020 M2.0 INCH RITCHIE WV COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0700 AM SNOW 4 SW GLOUSTER 39.47N 82.13W 02/07/2020 M1.5 INCH ATHENS OH COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0700 AM SNOW 2 E WILKESVILLE 39.07N 82.29W 02/07/2020 M2.0 INCH MEIGS OH CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW DEPTH. 0700 AM SNOW 1 NE CATLETTSBURG 38.42N 82.59W 02/07/2020 M1.0 INCH LAWRENCE OH CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW DEPTH. 0700 AM SNOW 4 SW GLOUSTER 39.47N 82.13W 02/07/2020 M1.5 INCH ATHENS OH COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0700 AM SNOW 1 WSW HUNTINGTON 38.41N 82.44W 02/07/2020 M1.0 INCH CABELL WV COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0700 AM SNOW 2 E WILKESVILLE 39.07N 82.29W 02/07/2020 M2.2 INCH MEIGS OH CO-OP OBSERVER 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0700 AM SNOW 1 NE CATLETTSBURG 38.42N 82.59W 02/07/2020 M1.5 INCH LAWRENCE OH CO-OP OBSERVER 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0800 AM SNOW 6 E POINT PLEASANT 38.86N 82.02W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH MASON WV COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0800 AM SNOW 2 ESE HUNTINGTON 38.41N 82.40W 02/07/2020 M1.4 INCH CABELL WV COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0800 AM SNOW 6 E POINT PLEASANT 38.86N 82.02W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH MASON WV COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0800 AM SNOW 2 ESE HUNTINGTON 38.41N 82.40W 02/07/2020 M1.4 INCH CABELL WV COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0802 AM SNOW OLIVE HILL 38.34N 83.10W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH CARTER KY CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW DEPTH. 0802 AM SNOW OLIVE HILL 38.34N 83.10W 02/07/2020 M3.3 INCH CARTER KY CO-OP OBSERVER 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0815 AM SNOW 3 SE AMESVILLE 39.37N 81.92W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH ATHENS OH COCORAHS 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0815 AM SNOW 3 SE AMESVILLE 39.37N 81.92W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH ATHENS OH COCORAHS SNOW DEPTH. 0820 AM SNOW 1 W SAINT MARYS 39.39N 81.22W 02/07/2020 M3.0 INCH WASHINGTON OH CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW DEPTH. 0820 AM SNOW 1 W SAINT MARYS 39.39N 81.22W 02/07/2020 M2.7 INCH WASHINGTON OH CO-OP OBSERVER 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0823 AM SNOW 2 NE ROCK CAVE 38.86N 80.31W 02/07/2020 M2.3 INCH UPSHUR WV CO-OP OBSERVER 24-HOUR SNOWFALL. 0823 AM SNOW 2 NE ROCK CAVE 38.86N 80.31W 02/07/2020 M2.0 INCH UPSHUR WV CO-OP OBSERVER SNOW DEPTH.