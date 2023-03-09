(WOWK) – We saw a very mild winter so far in the tristate area, and Storm Tracker Meteorologists have stated that this has been one of the winters to exist. Click here to view the full weather forecast.

Charleston Snowfall vs Normal

Since January 1st Charleston, WV has only seen 2.8 inches of snow so far this year. Normally we would have seen a little more than 27 inches fall over the course of January, February and early March. This snow deficit is not related to a lack of moisture as we are actually ahead of normal precipitation totals by about an inch.

Huntington Snow vs Normal

Huntington is closer to snow normals when compared to the rest of the mountain state thanks to just normally see less snow. Since January 1st Huntington, WV has only seen 2.4 inches of snow so far this year. Normally we would have seen a little more than 16.7 inches fall over the course of January, February and early March. This snow deficit is not related to a lack of moisture as we are actually ahead of normal precipitation totals by about an inch.

Beckley Snow vs Normal

Beckley has seen a fair bit more snow than Charleston or Huntington, but still quite a bit behind on snow totals. Since January 1st Beckley, WV has only seen 8.5 inches of snow so far this year. Normally we would have seen a little more than 49 inches fall over the course of January, February and early March. This snow deficit is not related to a lack of moisture as we are actually ahead of normal precipitation totals by about three quarters on an inch.

General February Pattern

The leading factor to lack of snowfall has been the location of the upper level jet stream. This jet has generally been forcing in warm gulf air into our area. This pattern has sent in several warm front rain systems in from the southwest. For a snow system to move through normally we see the jet forcing in cooler air from the northwest. This hasn’t really happened this year leading to low snow totals.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook

Cooler air will be moving in over the next few days, and Storm Tracker Meteorologists predict chances at seeing mountain snow over the weekend and early next week. Hang on to the winter jackets as Spring is not quite here yet.

