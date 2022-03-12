KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – We’re not quite done with the winter weather just yet in the Tri-State!

After a few inches of snow fell in the Tri-State overnight into this morning, now comes the big chill!

A few lake-effect snow showers are expected this afternoon, but the only areas that should see more than a dusting of snow is over in the West Virginia mountains. Elsewhere, the rate of snow melting with the sun peaking out should keep from much snow accumulating any farther.

We’ll see temperatures drop down into the teens and single digits in the region tonight, which will create the risk for black ice with some of the snow melting on area roadways this afternoon.

Please be careful if you plan on being out and about tonight into tomorrow morning and watch out for the ice!

Are you tired of the snow and bone-chilling weather? There’s good news on the way for you, as highs next week will likely be back in the 70s!