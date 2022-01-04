Snow forecast brings accumulations Thursday through Friday

(WOWK) – While we saw snow in some areas Monday morning, we are going to see snow across the entire WOWK viewing area and we’re expecting significant accumulations in some locations in the higher terrain.

The system will have some rain with it but that will be limited to the areas along 119/Corridor G. from around the Charleston area and back to the south and southwest. That will limit initial snow totals but the system will quickly switch to snow and that will be produced by the system for much of the night with much colder air.

Storm System Maps:

Much of the snow will happen Thursday afternoon through Thursday night and continue in the mountains of West Virginia through Friday morning. Then, we’ll have many school closings on Friday morning, making for a longer weekend for kids to out and enjoy it. (No sense in having virtual learning, lol)

Snow Total Forecast (1st Call and subject to some changes):