Snow is flying at Snowshoe – and ‘real’ snow is likely!

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The snow is flying up at Snowshoe Mountain!

It’s manmade for now, but they are really putting out the snow on the slopes! However, Mother Nature looks to provide a bit of ‘help’ with that manmade snow with some snow that’s ‘all-naturale’ Sunday night into Monday morning.

The highest peaks of West Virginia will likely get in on at least a couple of inches of snow Sunday night into Monday morning thanks to nice upslope production behind a strong cold front!

Warmer days are ahead however, with the lowlands likely in the 70s by Friday!

