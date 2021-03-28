Countdown to Tax Day
‘Snow’ Joke: Flurries possible on April Fool’s Day!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A strong cold front Wednesday night is going to make it possible for the flurries to fly – yes I said flurries!

We’ll see high temperatures near 80 on Tuesday but highs on Thursday will only be in the 40s as a result of a very strong front.

There should be enough precipitation left over to allow rain showers to briefly switch to a few snow flurries – especially east of Charleston early Thursday morning where the showers will still be greater in coverage.

So yes, snow is possible on April Fool’s Day – but it’s no joke!

Not wanting the cold? It’ll be warm by Saturday.

