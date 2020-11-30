Snow latest: Light accumulations likely

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The snow is still on the way in our region – expect slick travel Monday night, as well as Tuesday night, with the latter night being more of a black ice concern.

We will see rain during the day Monday – it’s a good gutter washer for sure, as we’ll see off and on rain showers, with generally a 1/2 to 1 inch of rain expected.

That rain will then switch over to snow during the evening hours Monday, as you can see in the images below. Rain will switch to snow first farther west in the Scioto River Valley.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will drop to the upper 20s, and the snow will be falling hard, which should make for some treacherous roads, especially on the side roads.

It's a slight *INCREASE* in snow totals forecast for the region Monday night into Tuesday. Rain showers will switch to snow Monday evening and we'll see all snow Tuesday! I still think black ice will be the biggest threat Tuesday night into Wednesday. #wvwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/a53lTNbWyK — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoewowk) November 30, 2020

The snow will taper by the afternoon Tuesday, but not before dropping a couple of inches of snow across most of the region.

The big concern Tuesday night is black ice, as we’ll see temperatures dropping to the low 20s in most locations. Combine those cold temperatures with very wet roadways from a day of rain followed by a day of snow – black ice will likely be prevalent.