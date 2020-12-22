Snow likely but how much? Chances of white Christmas go up and down as models twist and turn

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With 72 to 86 hours before rain and snow are set to arrive, the talk about chances of a white Christmas continues to build but the StormTracker 13 meteorologists urge a little caution in getting hopes up too high in spite of what’s out there on Internet weather models.

GFS model output for snow from Thursday until Friday morning

Straight model output, using a ratio of snow to water of 10:1 from the American GFS model kicks out impressive numbers and a huge snow bullseye over areas of the West Virginia mountains.

It’s important to note differences in other weather models such as the American NAM model which has far less snow. There are endless variations in weather models and their outputs, but meteorologists look for similarities and the most likely cases given the pattern unfolding.

NAM weather model output for snow for Dec 24 into Christmas morning

While those higher elevation areas in West Virginia will be colder and they will likely see much more snow, it’s important to take other probable situations into account, especially for the lowlands.

Predictor model weather output for 1:15 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020

The air temperature will start in the 40s on Thursday as heavy rain moves in and even as the model output shows a change from rain to hard snowfall rates, the road temperatures will be well above freezing. This means a lot of the snow that falls will likely melt as the event begins, for a few hours.

Projected road temperatures at 4 pm Thursday, December, 24, 2020

There is a lot of moisture available and it’s important to look at how much, but the GFS model itself changed the amounts of available moisture for this storm from run to run. The morning run had about 1.4 inches while the afternoon run dropped to about three-quarters of an inch as seen at the top of this meteogram for Charleston. The lines show each model’s idea of how much snow falls over a period of time from left to right. The big difference in run-to-run moisture within the same model should be reason for pause before declaring the “final answer” on how much snow will fall. The range seen on these models runs from about 4 and a half inches to just an inch for Charleston with an average model output of about 2.5 inches. Again, that’s on the grass.

The timing of the system is also key. The models show a change from rain to snow in the afternoon, while there is still heat in the ground during the highest sun angle of the day. The melting rate should be fairly rapid in this setup. As the sun sets, the heavy moisture should move rapidly to the east of most of the 13 News viewing area. Unless the system stalls, that also cuts the amounts. In other words, the moisture outruns the coldest air.

Predictor model weather output for 6:55 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020

What is clear is that most of the models indicate at least an inch of snow, melting or no melting for Charleston and points east. Some models have very robust snow from about Charleston to the east. Around Huntington, the grouping of model output hovers around an inch of snow or less.

The best idea as of Monday night is to say we know rain will change into snow and that travel by Christmas Eve will likely be slower, or at least it should be. We offer this generally worded outline of chances of seeing an inch of snow stick on the ground. The high terrain is a lock. Overall the odds are pretty good that snow sticks and whatever snow does manage to stick before midnight will likely remain with a high of 23 degrees planned for Christmas Day!

Stay tuned for more information about the snow Thursday into Christmas Day as models will tend to become closer in their ideas of what will fall and how much will stick. Get the StormTracker 13 weather app any time right here for free.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.