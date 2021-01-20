Snow or rain – or both – scrape southern WV and KY early Thursday

(WOWK) – A new fast moving system will fly across southern Kentucky and West Virginia, making roads wet and possibly slushy for a few hours Thursday morning.

A system lifting in from the southwest will allow rain and snow to lift into the southern counties of the WOWK viewing area in Kentucky and West Virginia very early in the morning, well before the sun comes up.

Predictor model output for 3:45 a.m. Thursday

This should be a wet snow that falls and much of it will melt on contact with the road, but if you are in the areas that see snow, please drive slower and prepare for slick conditions, especially on sharp curves and while coming down hills.

Predictor model output for 5:55 a.m. Thursday

This weather system will not last very long and in fact most of it will be out of the WOWK area by mid morning.

Predictor model output for 7:35 a.m. Thursday

There could be some accumulating snow south of Logan and around the Williamson area briefly but a little more snow could stick in Wyoming and McDowell counties and points south along the higher mountains of Southwest Virginia.

This snow should only really stick on the grassy and other cold surfaces and should melt rapidly as the day goes on. Road surface temps should be at or above freezing in the southern counties although bridges and overpasses could briefly be slick.

Predictor model forecast road temperatures for 7:45 p.m.

Get the StormTracker 13 app so you can stay up to date with weather alerts, see the newest forecast videos, track the storms on the radar and more. You can get the app right here and it’s free.