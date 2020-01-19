Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm

DETROIT, MI (CNN) – Snow-pocolypse 2020 struck this January weekend dumping truckloads of snow, creating good business for snow removal companies.

All this white means a whole lot of green for Sam from Lucia Landscaping.

“We’ve been out since 2:40 this morning working on the apartments, and we still got a lot to do,” Sam says.

The snow is really piling up, and plows are trying to keep up.

While private companies tackle parking lots, city and county crews work to clear the roads.

A number of vehicles have spun out; getting stuck in snow drifts near stop lights on telegraph.

So Barry’s decision to break out the snowmobile makes sense; and he got a lot of support from other drivers on the road.