SNOW returns to the region Tuesday night!

The wild weather that we’ve seen over the last 2 weeks continues with snow impacting part of the area on Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

A strong wave of low pressure is going to slide from southwest to northeast across the area late Tuesday. That energy, combined with cold air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere will lead to a perfect opportunity to bring some spring snow to the mountains of West Virginia!

We’re expected the timing to kick in around 6 to 7pm on Tuesday evening across the highest elevations of the mountains. Between 7 and 9pm the snow will be falling as big flakes. Across parts of Nicholas, Fayette and Webster counties, much of the snow will be collecting on grassy surfaces and car tops in the valleys. On the ridges, we can expect some of the snow to stick on the roads.

Latest forecast model update for snow totals on April 14th & 15th.

This snow will wrap up quickly and most of it should end before sunrise on Wednesday morning.

After that, we should have a decent melt off by the end of the day. There will be some snow that sticks around through Wednesday night that’s already fallen. Most, if not all, will be gone by Thursday afternoon.