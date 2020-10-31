Snow set to fly again Sunday in the West Virginia high terrain

(WOWK) – It may not be time to wax the skis just yet but as the calendar flips from October to November, flakes are already flying in the high mountains of West Virginia.



On Friday snowshoe ski resort saw the first visible snow of the season. No accumulation was reported during the day but conditions deteriorated at night with wind driven snow squalls. The air is clearly cold enough at 4,800 feet to produce snow.

On Sunday a very sharp cold front is expected to move through, and briefly rain across the lower areas of West Virginia but snow should fall once again in the high terrain, generally above 3,500 feet.

Predictor model output for Sunday, November 1, 2020

The ground temperature should be rather warm, except in the mountains, so most of the snow should melt but there could be a dusting to a light coating between the grass and back road areas Sunday night into Monday morning in places like Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties.

Projected road temperatures Sunday night, November 1, 2020

First call for snow on Sunday night into Monday morning (as of Friday 10/30)

Overnight lows Sunday will drop into the 20s in many areas and the high temperature will only return to the 40s on Monday so November definitely brings a taste of the winter chill back to the area.

Stay up-to-date with the forecast any time on our Weather app which you can download for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.