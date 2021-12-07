Snow showers will pass through our region overnight

(WOWK) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Especially if you can stay up late or wake up ultra early!

There’s essentially a clipper system that phases into a larger system on the East Coast. This will bring us a shot as some light snow showers late in the night and the overnight hours.

The snow totals will be ultra light, in other words, the lightest dusting in some of the best snow showers. You may only find a few snow flakes on your car or truck window.

Check out the slideshow below for the Predictor Forecast Model:

It’s still going to be cold overnight. But the warmup during the afternoon on Wednesday will be limited.