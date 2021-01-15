Snow squalls likely at times during weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re seeing rain showers switch over to snowflakes as temperatures slowly drop!

We’re expecting snow squalls to develop overnight, as a weak trough scoots by the area in association with an upper level low. These squalls will last through Sunday and could drop as much as a coating of snow for the lowlands.

Several inches of snow is possible over the West Virginia mountains but elsewhere, no more than a grassy coating is expected, as temperatures should climb above freezing to melt any snow that falls aside from a brief heavy squall.

The squalls will let us by Monday morning but more active weather looks likely for the end of next week.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.