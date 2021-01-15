Snow squalls likely at times during weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re seeing rain showers switch over to snowflakes as temperatures slowly drop!

We’re expecting snow squalls to develop overnight, as a weak trough scoots by the area in association with an upper level low. These squalls will last through Sunday and could drop as much as a coating of snow for the lowlands.

Several inches of snow is possible over the West Virginia mountains but elsewhere, no more than a grassy coating is expected, as temperatures should climb above freezing to melt any snow that falls aside from a brief heavy squall.

The squalls will let us by Monday morning but more active weather looks likely for the end of next week.

