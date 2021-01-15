Snow squalls on the way for the weekend

(WOWK) Small bursts of snow, known as squalls, are on the way for the weekend. More of the squalls will happen on Saturday than on Sunday but you can have reduced visibility and some wind gusts up around or above 25 miles per hour where squalls take place. Interestingly, the wind gusts will actually pick up later in the day and into the evening.

Predictor model output showing strong, gusty winds late Saturday night

For a visual example of the kind of weather we anticipate, let’s look just a little bit west at Illinois today and our Nexstar Nation sister station, WCIA. A good way to help visualize the kind of weather we anticipate in the area Saturday.

Quite the snow squall just moved through Champaign. #cILwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/G6gqEHjbLj — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) January 15, 2021

Roads should mainly be wet even during squalls on Saturday as the road temperatures will be above the freezing mark and even overnight into Sunday much of the region will stay above the freezing mark in terms of pavement temperature, Watch out for slick spots in the higher terrain of West Virginia Sunday morning. The map below shows the areas where the road temperatures will be below 32 degrees are east of I-79 and east of Corridor G in southern West Virginia.

Predictor future road temperatures for Sunday morning before dawn

The call for snowfall amounts as of Friday night is for very minimal amounts in the lowlands, with more snow in the high terrain. As much as 3 to 6 inches of snow could be seen on the highest peaks by late Sunday. The lowlands will mainly just see light accumulations, if any, on the grass and cold surfaces.

Forecast snowfall estimate by Sunday afternoon

